CENTCOM has released footage of strikes on Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Garuk, Sirik County, and on Qeshm Island. (this happened early last night US time, post on the ship video in text).

Then Iran retaliated — and the same empire called it “unwarranted Iranian aggression.”

Adding:

⚠️✡️ "Critical" threat: Pentagon warns US officials to HIDE from Bibi’s spies



The Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency just raised the counterintelligence threat level from America’s "top ally" to the highest possible tier: "critical."



The reason? Israel is aggressively spying on top US officials to steal the Trump administration’s internal deliberations on the Iran war, NBC News reported.



👍 This is the legendary "special relationship" in action. The US bankrolls Israel's wars, acts as its attack dog in the Middle East, and gets bugged in return. American officials are now forced to use burner phones and exercise "extreme caution when speaking in hotel rooms" just to avoid getting wiretapped by the very regime they are subservient to.



Naturally, the Israeli embassy called the Pentagon's assessment "completely false," claiming Tel Aviv only spies on its enemies, not its allies.



Demented Don thinks he’s the master, but Bibi is the one holding the leash.





@geopolitics_prime