Brit Arrested for Retweeting a "Fascist" Rainbow Flag -- the Tools of Tyranny Developed

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British actor Laurence Fox created a rainbow flag arrangement made to look like a swastika, and a Brit who re-tweeted the meme was arrested by British police. The authoritarians are introducing the power to arrest someone for the subjective affront of another taking offense, claiming they developed "anxiety," under the cover of protecting "marginalized" groups, soon to be extended to anyone who questions the elite narrative.
#LaurenceFox #Britain #authoritarianism
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