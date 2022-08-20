Free Thinkers Summer Party at Brighton Electric, Saturday 13th August 2022

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Scenes from We Are The Resistance's Big Summer Party at Brighton Electric on Saturday 13th August 2022, hosted by Mad Mick https://rumble.com/user/Marndin Featuring
Lost Dice https://www.facebook.com/lostdicemusic
Adam Brown and the Pseudo Band https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnH_MUJKHawFg244zmiPyjQ + https://adambrown3.bandcamp.com
DJ Cheetah
+ Lukas Lion https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwYUJO4t5jUCavoJplM0maw + https://www.lukaslionmusic.com
Audio provided by Adam Brown
A few additional clips of Lukas Lion's performance (filmed from better spot than I got) borrowed from Doonie (WTF is Going On) https://linktr.ee/WTFisGoingOnOfficial
Thanks you two