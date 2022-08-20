Free Thinkers Summer Party at Brighton Electric, Saturday 13th August 2022

Scenes from We Are The Resistance's Big Summer Party at Brighton Electric on Saturday 13th August 2022, hosted by Mad Mick https://rumble.com/user/Marndin Featuring

Lost Dice https://www.facebook.com/lostdicemusic

Adam Brown and the Pseudo Band https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnH_MUJKHawFg244zmiPyjQ + https://adambrown3.bandcamp.com

DJ Cheetah

+ Lukas Lion https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwYUJO4t5jUCavoJplM0maw + https://www.lukaslionmusic.com





Audio provided by Adam Brown

A few additional clips of Lukas Lion's performance (filmed from better spot than I got) borrowed from Doonie (WTF is Going On) https://linktr.ee/WTFisGoingOnOfficial

Thanks you two