Unhinged Democrats - Who is Funding Universities - Naked Bike Riders

How Democrats wage war on the ‘rule of law’ — and weaponize it against Trump





Since 2021, the left has waged a veritable war against the American legal system in a variety of ways.





One serial target of Democrats and the left has been the Supreme Court.





In 2020, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke to an angry throng of pro-abortion protesters assembled at the very doors of the court chambers.





The Democrats have an ace in the hole in their relentless war on the Constitution – conservative America’s reverence for the concept of the rule of the law.





Only their steadfast commitment to this traditional ideal explains why conservatives are allowing Democrats to flagrantly corrupt our judicial system to destroy their opponents and protect themselves. For all their huffing and puffing, conservatives have effectively taken a let the system play itself out attitude while Democrats nakedly politicize that system through their partisan indictments of former President Trump and their Potemkin Village probes of the Bidens. These are not statements of opinion. These are facts.





New Zealand Pays $3.5M to Samoa After Lesbian Captain Crashes Navy Ship Into a Reef, Sinks It and Causes Disastrous Oil Spill





Hiring DEI captains has a steep price.





The wreck of the HMNZS Manawanui became the day’s controversy about a year ago.





Qatar and China Are Pouring Billions Into Elite American Universities





Foreign countries such as China and Qatar have poured $29 billion into campuses over the past few years. ‘Hostile powers are buying influence on American campuses at an industrial scale.’





Thanks to Gavin Newsom – Criminal Illegal Alien Kills Six People in Drunk Driving Collision After California Authorities Ignore ICE Detainer





An illegal alien killed six people in a drunk driving collision on September 7th. DHS released the information this week.





They crashed. They killed. They’re driving again in the North Bay — and it’s perfectly legal





Newsom signs law banning Glock pistols in California





California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law banning sales of one of the most popular types of handgun in the U.S.





Naked Bike Riders Join ICE Protests in Portland – Protest Turns into Clash with ICE Leading to Several Arrests





A large number of crazed liberals in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday showed up in a unique fashion to protest ICE enforcement operations, wearing nothing at all in an “emergency” edition of their yearly World Naked Bike Ride tradition.





