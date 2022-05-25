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Sherwood for Oklahoma Governor 2022 Talking About Abortion
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31 views • May 25, 2022
This goes way beyond murder by abortion, my friends. Last night we sat down with Mark Sherwood for Oklahoma Governor 2022 to discuss two different types of decision making and why his leadership is so needed right now at this critical juncture in the history of Oklahoma and our union with the other States. Vote Sherwood on 28 June! https://www.sherwood2022.com/
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