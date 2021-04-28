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TRUMP BANNED FROM BIG TECH FOR 2 YEARS! HE TOO CAN SING THE SOCIAL MEDIA JAILHOUSE BLUES
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11 views • April 28, 2021
"SOCIAL MEDIA JAILHOUSE BLUES" Sassy & Provocative Ode' to our Bill of Rights as written & sung by Ann M. Wolf
EVER BEEN CENSORED? KNOW SOMEONE WHO HAS? THIS BLUESY TRACK IS FOR YOU!
From “A Voice for Freedom” New Album!
© 2018 Ann M. Wolf, BMI
Artist Electronic Press Kit & Info: https://annmwolf.info/
LYRICS: "Social Media Jailhouse Blues"
Verse One:
Someone lit a fire and burned my Flag
& shared it so all could see
And so I posted my Soldier’s Cross, to speak of
The price paid for my Liberty.
Chorus:
For this, they found me and charged me
Gave no trial with no jury
I got my sentence for being “unfit”
I’m singin’ the Social Media Jailhouse Blues
Verse Two:
I posted my portrait
The admins liked it
Cause suddenly all my friends got my news
But then I shared one about my gun rights
They locked it outta my feed
So I’d get no views
Chorus:
For this, they hound me and watch me
While hiding behind the curtain at Oz
Free speech is only free to those whom they choose
I’m singin’ the Social Media Jailhouse Blues
Instrumental Break with a reading of the 1st Amendment:
You know…Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Chorus:
So go ahead & charge me
Cause for lovin’ my Bill of Rights, I stand guilty
And there are millions more
Who will never be silenced
And we will gladly sing the Jail House Blues
Standin’ on Freedom, sing the Jail House Blues
Yes, we’ll be singin’ the Social Media Jail House Blues.
From “A Voice for Freedom” Album
© 2018 Ann M. Wolf, BMI
EVER BEEN CENSORED? KNOW SOMEONE WHO HAS? THIS BLUESY TRACK IS FOR YOU!
From “A Voice for Freedom” New Album!
© 2018 Ann M. Wolf, BMI
Artist Electronic Press Kit & Info: https://annmwolf.info/
LYRICS: "Social Media Jailhouse Blues"
Verse One:
Someone lit a fire and burned my Flag
& shared it so all could see
And so I posted my Soldier’s Cross, to speak of
The price paid for my Liberty.
Chorus:
For this, they found me and charged me
Gave no trial with no jury
I got my sentence for being “unfit”
I’m singin’ the Social Media Jailhouse Blues
Verse Two:
I posted my portrait
The admins liked it
Cause suddenly all my friends got my news
But then I shared one about my gun rights
They locked it outta my feed
So I’d get no views
Chorus:
For this, they hound me and watch me
While hiding behind the curtain at Oz
Free speech is only free to those whom they choose
I’m singin’ the Social Media Jailhouse Blues
Instrumental Break with a reading of the 1st Amendment:
You know…Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Chorus:
So go ahead & charge me
Cause for lovin’ my Bill of Rights, I stand guilty
And there are millions more
Who will never be silenced
And we will gladly sing the Jail House Blues
Standin’ on Freedom, sing the Jail House Blues
Yes, we’ll be singin’ the Social Media Jail House Blues.
From “A Voice for Freedom” Album
© 2018 Ann M. Wolf, BMI
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