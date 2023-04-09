FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 86:1-5 Sabbath Prayer, 20230408(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)







O my Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly, and Almighty Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Exemption Rights and Union that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death and resurrection on Calvary’s Cross.

Also, in the Gospel of Mark 11:22-24, my LORD Jesus Christ encouraged us to exercise Faith in You, Holy Father! The LORD taught that whatever things I needed when I prayed, I should believe that I have already received them, and I will have them. Therefore, JEHOVAH Father,

1 Please, bow down Your Ear, O JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, the LORD GOD who is EVERYWHERE and my JEHOVAH RAPHA, the LORD GOD my HEALER, hear me; for I am being oppressed by Your enemy.

2 Please, preserve my life, for through the Righteousness of Your Begotten SON, I am holy; You are my GOD and JEHOVAH MEKADDESH and the LORD GOD my SANCTIFIER; save Your servant who trusts in You!

3 Be Merciful to me, O ELOHIM, my LORD GOD, for I cry to You daily.

4 Please, rejoice the soul of Your servant, for to You, O ADONAI, LORD GOD, I lift up my soul in repentance and prayer.

5 For You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, are Compassionate, Good, and ready to forgive, and abundant in Mercy to all those who call upon You.

Thank You Glorious Father for restoring Your daily Spiritual Health, Life, and Strength to me. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 86:1-5, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).

* * * *