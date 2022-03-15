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#274: Meet the Freedom Fighters at Reawaken America San Diego
Patrick Coffin Show
Patrick Coffin Show
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This weekend, I traveled down to San Diego to the Reawaken America Tour and I met some freedom fighters.

I got to interview the legendary Dr. Andy Wakefield, former MD and researcher who first discovered the link between the MMR vaccine and the sudden rise of autism; Retired Army intelligence captain, elections data expert, and former baseball analyst Captain Seth Keshel on 2020 ELECTION FRAUD (amazing guy); Dr. Bryan Ardis who bring the receipts on injection fraud, the lethality of Remdesivir and how his father in law was murdered by doctors in Texas; and Canadian broadcaster and host Laura Lynn Thompson.
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