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#274: Meet the Freedom Fighters at Reawaken America San Diego
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This weekend, I traveled down to San Diego to the Reawaken America Tour and I met some freedom fighters.
I got to interview the legendary Dr. Andy Wakefield, former MD and researcher who first discovered the link between the MMR vaccine and the sudden rise of autism; Retired Army intelligence captain, elections data expert, and former baseball analyst Captain Seth Keshel on 2020 ELECTION FRAUD (amazing guy); Dr. Bryan Ardis who bring the receipts on injection fraud, the lethality of Remdesivir and how his father in law was murdered by doctors in Texas; and Canadian broadcaster and host Laura Lynn Thompson.
Support us by joining the Coffin Nation Community: www.coffinnation.com
Telegram: https://t.me/patrickcoffinmedia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realpatrickcoffin/
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1NpgZJSoZaLJ/
Gab: https://gab.com/PatrickCoffin
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patrickcoffin
SPONSORS
👉Z Stack protocol for early Covid treatment and prevention. Get yours here: www.zstacklife.com/CoffinNation
👉My Pillow: Support true patriot Mike Lindell by getting some of his incredible US-made products here: https://www.mypillow.com/patrick
********************************************************************************
This weekend, I traveled down to San Diego to the Reawaken America Tour and I met some freedom fighters.
I got to interview the legendary Dr. Andy Wakefield, former MD and researcher who first discovered the link between the MMR vaccine and the sudden rise of autism; Retired Army intelligence captain, elections data expert, and former baseball analyst Captain Seth Keshel on 2020 ELECTION FRAUD (amazing guy); Dr. Bryan Ardis who bring the receipts on injection fraud, the lethality of Remdesivir and how his father in law was murdered by doctors in Texas; and Canadian broadcaster and host Laura Lynn Thompson.
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