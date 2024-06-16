BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ECB – Financial Arm of Global Shadow Government
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
36 views • 10 months ago

Is ECB, the European Central Bank, an independent authority only committed to the stability of the euro and economic growth in the eurozone? Or is it part of a worldwide unelected government, that directs and rules everything from the shadows? What consequences will the introduction of a digital euro have for the population? Why would the use of the digital euro make citizens transparent and easy to manipulate?

More interesting programs on this topic:

Cashless – Doorhandle to hell

https://www.kla.tv/21418

2000 Year Old Prophecies Unveiled – Call to all Christians by Ivo Sasek

https://www.kla.tv/21087

economydocumentaryoctopus
