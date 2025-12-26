BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What’s Occurring with Miscarriage and Abortion, Impact on the Child’s Soul Development After Passing, Toxic Womb, Addiction to Having Children, Epidemic Within Human Race, Rejected Child’s Uniqueness
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
22 views • 24 hours ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/CiR_u4ydDOU

20170718-1220 How Divine Love Enters the Human Soul


Cut:

21m06s - 31m06s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: godsway.net

Divine Truth Events: event.divinetruth.com

Donate: donate.divinetruth.com


Official Divine Truth Downloads:

https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/

https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/

*********************************


“UNLESS AN EMOTION IS ACTUALLY RELEASED, IT HAS A LONG-TERM EFFECT NOT ONLY ON THIS GENERATION BUT ON SUBSEQUENT GENERATIONS OF PEOPLE.”

@ 30m58s


Keywords
abortionmiscarriagetoxic environmentincarnationsoul foodsoul conditiontrue spiritualitysoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingunwanted childrenspirit world and afterlifedriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingreincarnated jesus and mary magdalenechildren and parentschildren in spirit worldgenerational sinrejected uniquenessneedy parentstoxic womb
