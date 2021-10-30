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Nationwide Freedom Marches Through New Zealand - Jacinda Out!
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60 views • October 30, 2021
Kiwis awake to the call for FREEDOM....., nationwide freedom marches in major cities in New Zealand, 10,000+ people march the streets in #Auckland, #NewZealand Freedom...!!!
In Auckland today thousands have taken to the streets yelling “Jacinda Out!” and “Power to the People!” This march followed a peaceful picnic protest at the Auckland Domain where crowds swelled to around 15,000 people.
In Auckland today thousands have taken to the streets yelling “Jacinda Out!” and “Power to the People!” This march followed a peaceful picnic protest at the Auckland Domain where crowds swelled to around 15,000 people.
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