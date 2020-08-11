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Wilkin - Beware of Confusion about Assurance
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3 views • August 11, 2020
dreiher2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6vKVDyc0NyudENXAD0gD_w
Dr. Bob Wilkin delivered this message at the Grace Evangelical Society 2005 Conference. In it he explains that belief in Jesus' promise of everlasting life, with complete assurance of His promise, is necessary in order to be born again. If you are not sure Jesus' promise is true, you really have not believed in the saving message.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6vKVDyc0NyudENXAD0gD_w
Dr. Bob Wilkin delivered this message at the Grace Evangelical Society 2005 Conference. In it he explains that belief in Jesus' promise of everlasting life, with complete assurance of His promise, is necessary in order to be born again. If you are not sure Jesus' promise is true, you really have not believed in the saving message.
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