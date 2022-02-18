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Moderna and Pfizer Stock Down as Big Pharma is Exposed by Dead Bodies Piling Up
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84 views • February 18, 2022
Blackrock whistleblower Edward Dowd predicted wall street would start to wake up because their money is on the line. The media cannot cover up the bodies forever.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Info Wars - Blackrock Whistleblower Who Predicted The Crash of Moderna Breaks New Bombshell Information https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=620eac26dac6860c0a32d2ae
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Info Wars - Blackrock Whistleblower Who Predicted The Crash of Moderna Breaks New Bombshell Information https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=620eac26dac6860c0a32d2ae
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