© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID Is A Hoax!
Follow
0
Share
Report
132 views • November 09, 2021
COVID is a hoax, a plandemic, and the COVID restrictions are being put in place to achieve totalitarian control and mass depopulation. This "vaccine" is NOT a vaccine, but rather an experimental, dangerous gene modification drug. The CDC is corrupt; this is not real science. The PCR tests are fraudulent and COVID deaths are exaggerated. Hospitals and doctors are being paid to exaggerate COVID deaths, while vaccine deaths and adverse reactions are being censored, downplayed and ignored. The MSM narrative is false and misleading and is based on lies and propaganda. The only thing a government needs to make people into slaves is FEAR. The implementation of the vaccine passport is equivalent to a COMMUNIST state. The Mainstream Media is the ENEMY of the people! Civil disobedience becomes a sacred duty when the state becomes lawless or corrupt. Stand the f*ck up! This IS the time! There is never going to be another time! Human freedom and sovereignty or complete totalitarian control. What's it going to be???
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/09-2021
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/09-2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.