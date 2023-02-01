Seventh grader Nevaeh Vieira awake after suffering 2 cardiac arrests, medically-induced coma

Jan 18th, 2023. Seventh grader Nevaeh Vieira suffered from two cardiac arrests and was placed into a medically induced coma for four days so that her body could recover.

Doctors said Nevaeh suffered some minor brain damage from a stroke she sustained from a lack of oxygen.

Local pediatrician dr. John Kelley says "cardiac events in children are rare", "it's not an organ or system that I worry about", "these are very, very rare things". "In my 25 years [of experience] this is the first knowledge that I have of a situation like this."

Dr. Kelley should say that cardiac events in children WERE rare before the roll-out of the toxic jabs. Going forward, he should absolutely worry about the hearts and circulatory systems (among other organs and systems) of children that have been COVID jabbed, especially those that have recently been jabbed.

Read the full article by WSAZ News Channel 3 which also contains a longer version of this video:

https://www.wsaz.com/2023/01/18/7th-grader-awake-after-suffering-2-cardiac-arrests-medically-induced-coma/

Mirrored - frankploegman

