SHOCKING EXPERIMENT!

The Milgram experiment was a famous experiment that illustrated just how easy it is to convince people to do something immoral (eg. murder). People who write to this channel talk about how nothing will convince them to deny their faith, or to accept the Mark of the Beast (666). But when you are faced with the decision, and an "expert" or executioner refuses to accept no as an answer, will you stand your ground? Please think about this as you listen to the Milgram experiment explained.

