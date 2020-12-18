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Dr. Erickson COVID-19 Briefing ― Bakersfield doctors explain how Corona-virus is similar to the Flu!
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35 views • December 18, 2020
Dr. Erickson COVID-19 Briefing ― Bakersfield doctors explain how Coronavirus is similar to the Flu! This is early in the plandemic and they were shut down immediately and when I put this video on my own YT channel they deleted my channel afterwards. Youtube are commies
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