Israeli army confirms bombing of Damascus and Aleppo Intl Airports in two simultaneous attacks
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago

Al Jazeera


Oct 12, 2023


Israel has confirmed it is responsible for two simultaneous attacks in Syria.

One targeted Aleppo International airport, which is currently out of service. The other strike hit the capital Damascus.


Al Jazeera’s Ali Hashem is on the Lebanon-Israel border to talk more about this.


#Syria #DamascusAirport #AleppoAirport #IsraelStrikes


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8FZ476iBR8

