Israeli army confirms bombing of Damascus and Aleppo Intl Airports in two simultaneous attacks

Al Jazeera
Oct 12, 2023
Israel has confirmed it is responsible for two simultaneous attacks in Syria.
One targeted Aleppo International airport, which is currently out of service. The other strike hit the capital Damascus.
Al Jazeera’s Ali Hashem is on the Lebanon-Israel border to talk more about this.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8FZ476iBR8
