Student Loan Forgiveness Tracker Halted – What Borrowers Need to Know 📉
The U.S. Department of Education has paused its student loan forgiveness tracker for IDR and PSLF programs, leaving millions of borrowers in the dark about their payment progress. With ongoing legal challenges and updates to repayment plans, it's more important than ever to stay informed. Here's what you need to know and how to protect your loan forgiveness path. 🎓⚖️
