Developing Healthy And Sustainable Vegetable Farming Methods In The Southeastern U.S.

Dr. Andre Luiz Biscaia Ribeiro da Silva joins the podcast today to discuss topics surrounding vegetable crops and organic agricultural systems. Dr. da Silva is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Horticulture at Auburn University, where he runs an extension program and conducts extensive horticultural research.
With an interest in addressing the needs of commercial agriculture in the southeastern U.S., Dr. da Silva “conducts on-farm trials, field days, county meetings, educational videos, web-based resource tools, and publishes extension bulletins” to fulfill his scientific vision.
Click here to learn more about Dr. da Silva and his work, and email him with any questions at [email protected]!
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3bO8R6q
