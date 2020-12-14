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A Man We Can Admire
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85 views • December 14, 2020
There are white men we can admire. Men who fought courageously and tenaciously against the odds. We must do the same.
Cover image credit: © Imagespace via ZUMA Wire.
The full transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/10/a-man-we-can-admire/
First posted to BitChute on October 10, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Cover image credit: © Imagespace via ZUMA Wire.
The full transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/10/a-man-we-can-admire/
First posted to BitChute on October 10, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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