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FULL SHOW: American Heart Association Censored For Warning About Covid Vaccine Side Effects
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211 views • December 04, 2021
There is something wrong with Joe Biden, and not the usual. He sounds very ill and comments about his grandson kissing his…whatever. More breakdown of the Biden vaccine agenda and Kamala Harris as the Vice President as well. More on covid and vaccines as the establishment is doing everything they can to hide the horrific vaccine side effects as they attempt to enforce mandates. Owen Shroyer also covers the latest breaking details in the Ghislaine Maxwell case. Crime and poverty aren’t the only things skyrocketing in America, so is obesity.
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