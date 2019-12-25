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Βιντεο ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΟ ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ Ομιλιες ΜΕΓΑΛΕΙΟ Triumph des Willens 1934
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102 views • December 25, 2019
ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΟ ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ.ΟΜΙΛΙΕΣ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΑ ΑΡΧΕΙΑ απο την ΝΥΡΕΜΒΕΡΓΗ το 1934 με τις ΕΚΔΗΛΩΣΕΙΙΣ του ΕΘΝΙΚΟΣΟΣΙΑΛΙΣΜΟΥ.Με την σκηνοθεσια της ΛΕΝΙ ΡΙΦΕΝΣΤΑΛ.ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΑ που ΘΑΒΟΥΝ τα ΜΜΕ & τα ΚΑΝΑΛΙΑ απο το 1945.
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