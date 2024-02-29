Eastern Medicine: Journey Through Asia (Trailer)

As the power brokers of Western Medicine continued to silence anything that could jeopardize their stranglehold on the health system in the USA, Eastern Medicine has been flourishing and is coexisting in peace with Western Medicine to give patients the best outcome possible. Especially when it comes to treating and beating cancer.
There is no "us" vs "them" mentality. The focus of Eastern Medicine is healing the patient with whatever treatment gives the patient the best chance to treat and beat cancer.
Learn more at https://brighteonuniversity.com/collections/eastern-medicine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.