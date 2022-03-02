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Operation Free Jamaica | Virtual Health Forum | Exploring the Ingredients of the mRNA Gene-based Therapuetics
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1 view • March 02, 2022
OPERATION FREE JAMAICA in partnership with CONSCIOUS COURANT invites you to their Virtual Health Forum to take place on Mar. 1st, 2022 @7:30pm
Please see link below to our channel where this forum will be streamed LIVE
https://bit.ly/poisoncampaignforum
Follow us at:
Instagram:
@op.freejamaica
Facebook: Op-free Jamaica
YouTube: Operation Free Jamaica
Tik Tok:
@operationfreejamaica
Source:https://odysee.com/@Keyabsage:3/operationfreejamaica:a?r=AyHuejkFsyM7PbHjJRfH25NmhNsAdxoM
Please see link below to our channel where this forum will be streamed LIVE
https://bit.ly/poisoncampaignforum
Follow us at:
Instagram:
@op.freejamaica
Facebook: Op-free Jamaica
YouTube: Operation Free Jamaica
Tik Tok:
@operationfreejamaica
Source:https://odysee.com/@Keyabsage:3/operationfreejamaica:a?r=AyHuejkFsyM7PbHjJRfH25NmhNsAdxoM
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