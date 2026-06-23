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From the P-1 to the F-47: 100 Years of American Fighters
From the P-1 to the F-47: 100 Years of American Fighters
Libraero
Libraero
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Premieres 06/23/26, 05:00 PM

Celebrate America's 250th birthday with a journey through more than a century of American fighter aviation.


Beginning with the Curtiss P-1 pursuit aircraft of the 1920s and continuing through the P-26 Peashooter, P-40 Warhawk, P-51 Mustang, F-86 Sabre, F-100 Super Sabre, F-4 Phantom II, F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, and the emerging F-47, this video traces the technological evolution of the American fighter.


Watch as aircraft design progressed from fabric-covered biplanes to supersonic jet fighters, stealth aircraft, sensor-fusion cockpits, and sixth-generation air dominance concepts.


This timeline celebrates the pilots, engineers, and aircraft that helped shape American airpower over the past century as the United States marks its 250th anniversary.


▶ Watch Next: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-ugcDq9Fm4


#America250 #MilitaryAviation #AmericanHistory


Topics covered:

American fighter aircraft

US Air Force history

Pursuit aircraft

World War II fighters

Jet fighters

Cold War aviation

Stealth aircraft

F-22 Raptor

F-35 Lightning II

F-47

Air superiority

Military aviation history

American airpower


Libraero is an online aviation and aerospace history encyclopedia and museum. In addition to our catalog of historic aviation subjects, we present aviation documentary videos with interesting aerospace and aircraft themes. If you're interested in aviation and aerospace history, you can reach us at:


On the web: https://www.libraero.com

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Libraero

For inquiries, please contact us by email at: [email protected]

Keywords
americamilitary4th of julyaviationamerican historyfighters
Chapters

0:00Intro

0:11P-1 Hawk

0:22P-26 Peashooter

0:33P-40 Warhawk

0:44P-51 Mustang

0:58P-80 Shooting Star

1:09F-86 Sabre

1:19F-100 Super Sabre

1:304th of July Gear

1:41F-4 Phantom II

1:52F-111 Aardvark

2:05F-15 Eagle

2:16F-16 Fighting Falcon

2:27F-14 Tomcat

2:40F-117 Nighthawk

2:50F-22 Raptor

3:02F-35 Lightning II

3:12Choose your favorite fighter

3:23F-47 NGAD

3:33Outro

3:37End Screen

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy