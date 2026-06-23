From the P-1 to the F-47: 100 Years of American Fighters

Celebrate America's 250th birthday with a journey through more than a century of American fighter aviation.





Beginning with the Curtiss P-1 pursuit aircraft of the 1920s and continuing through the P-26 Peashooter, P-40 Warhawk, P-51 Mustang, F-86 Sabre, F-100 Super Sabre, F-4 Phantom II, F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, and the emerging F-47, this video traces the technological evolution of the American fighter.





Watch as aircraft design progressed from fabric-covered biplanes to supersonic jet fighters, stealth aircraft, sensor-fusion cockpits, and sixth-generation air dominance concepts.





This timeline celebrates the pilots, engineers, and aircraft that helped shape American airpower over the past century as the United States marks its 250th anniversary.





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#America250 #MilitaryAviation #AmericanHistory





Topics covered:

American fighter aircraft

US Air Force history

Pursuit aircraft

World War II fighters

Jet fighters

Cold War aviation

Stealth aircraft

F-22 Raptor

F-35 Lightning II

F-47

Air superiority

Military aviation history

American airpower





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