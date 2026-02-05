Psalm 7 Divine Justice and Personal Reflection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Having fun. Putting the book of Psalms to music and then forming them into videos. Please like and follow as it helps encourage me in this. Straight from the Berean Standard Version (copywrite free) you can just read along or sing with the lyrics. This one is a little punk guy on the bad streets rebelling because he's the only one with morals. Let me know what you think