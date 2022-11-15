Talk about Taxpayer Fraud and Audit Needed ! What happens to the beasts soon happens to Man

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https://www.thepetitionsite.com/405/960/208/stop-the-murder-at-barc-houston/
This is ONE DAYS murder toll at BARC Houston., which gets $14 MILLION/ year TOTALLY UNAUDITED nor accounted for. Killing healthy young puppies at a rate unheard of, don’t forget there’s also San Antonio, Dallas, Harris county etc * read the petition so see the total fraud ! Where is the INDEPENDENT AUDIT ? Since they are asking for $47 MILLION MORE ....