Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Talk about Taxpayer Fraud and Audit Needed ! What happens to the beasts soon happens to Man
49 views
channel image
Amanie K9
Published 13 days ago |

https://www.thepetitionsite.com/405/960/208/stop-the-murder-at-barc-houston/

This is ONE DAYS murder toll at BARC Houston., which gets $14 MILLION/ year TOTALLY UNAUDITED nor accounted for. Killing healthy young puppies at a rate unheard of, don’t forget there’s also San Antonio, Dallas, Harris county etc * read the petition so see the total fraud ! Where is the INDEPENDENT AUDIT ? Since they are asking for $47 MILLION MORE ....


Keywords
murderfraudanimal welfaretaxpayersaudit

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket