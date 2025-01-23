BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Inside the Liberated Part of Hujeir Valley: Shaqra Village gives 110 Martyrs for Palestine.
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 3 months ago

Laith Marouf and Hadi Hotait visit the Hujeir Valley inspecting more damage by Zionists violating the Ceasefire agreement in south Lebanon, and arrive at Shaqra village on the border with occupied Palestine as the residents return to bury 12 martyrs, including 3 who are brothers from al-Khatib family. During al-Aqsa Flood battle and in support of Palestine, Shaqra village counts 90 mujahideen martyred, 10 of which are still missing, and 20 civilians; one of the highest recorded in any frontline village.


Camera: Hadi/Laith

Montage: Hadi

Filmed: 9/1/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bankmilitary operationsaxis of resistancealaqsa flood
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy