Pam Bondi’s DOJ is using a 1994 abortion clinic law to SUE PROTESTERS - praised by Miriam Adelson, Trump's top $ donor

Pam Bondi’s DOJ is using a 1994 abortion clinic law to SUE PROTESTERS

This is the first time the FACE Act is being used this way, as per Bondi at the IAC Summit, with Miriam Adelson praising her for “moral clarity.”

DOJ claims these suits protect religious freedom, but it’s really a censorship tool, used to criminalize pro-Palestine protest. The DOJ is citing “antisemitic intimidation.”

What is the FACE Act?

The 1994 law bans threats/obstruction at clinics or religious sites. It was written to stop anti-abortion extremists. Now it’s being used against anti-Israel demonstrators.

Bondi also bragged about working with Education Sec. Linda McMahon (yes, from WWE) to extract massive settlements from universities:

– Columbia: $200M+

– Northwestern: $75M

– Cornell: $60M

All for alleged “antisemitism” or not protecting Jewish students amid Gaza protests. The price of free speech on campus? Hundreds of millions.