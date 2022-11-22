Create New Account
Video Microscopy of Vaccinated blood showing Nano Computer Chips Self Assembling
141 views
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
Published 6 days ago |

Live microscopy revealing self assembled nano computer chips in vaccinated blood. The chips were not in the blood until days later. The Internet of Bodies (IOB) is coming. It's not a conspiracy.

Check out the videos showing how graphene nano tubes are connecting to the chips to connect the vaccinated to the Internet of Bodies.  Check out the videos showing Luciferase in vaccinated blood. Please share this video.

On my Channel: JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope

More videos coming to reveal the truth.

[email protected]

Keywords
vaccine injuryvaccine injuriesgenocideblood clotshydrogelinternet of bodiesmyocarditisiobclot shotlipid nano gelgraphene in bloodself assembling nano computer chips in jabbed bloodmagnetism in blood

