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Max Igan: The Great LGBTQIA+ Social Implosion! [14.05.2022]
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1309 views • May 15, 2022
Links:
Samsung 6G Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HqNEwNnUoi0
woman had a "medical episode" while driving
https://twitter.com/WPBF25News/status/1524472782268116996
U2's Bono performs concert in Kyiv metro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsR38gqKDDg
Confidential NSW government report reveals plan to introduce distance-based tolls
https://www.9news.com.au/national/confidential-nsw-government-document-plan-to-charge-drivers-per-kilometre/93af32cf-d451-4b84-9644-946f2d731046
Sudden Death ?? Go on, there is nothing to see here ... Meanwhile, unfortunately, completely normal!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wVvnEMp4iTSR/
Foot-and-mouth disease detected in Indonesia; Australian livestock sector on alert
https://www.abc.net.au/news/rural/2022-05-06/foot-and-mouth-detected-in-indonesia-cattle-council/101045720
41.5K people died within 21 days of Covid-19 Vaccination in England & a further 291K died within 6 months
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/13/41k-dead-21-days-covid-vaccination-england/
Australia’s new surveillance laws can now modify social media posts
https://techwireasia.com/2021/09/australias-new-surveillance-laws-can-now-modify-social-media-posts/
Weatherwar101 Website
https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/
Weatherwar101 YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ktpNzvxJo8PHD0bLl5K-Q
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"History is a pack of lies about events that never happened, told by people that weren't there." - George Santayana.
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
TheCrowhouse - 88717 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JrOyQHlDu5LM/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
https://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1129873
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Discord : https://discord.com/channels/TheCrowhouse#7982
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Samsung 6G Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HqNEwNnUoi0
woman had a "medical episode" while driving
https://twitter.com/WPBF25News/status/1524472782268116996
U2's Bono performs concert in Kyiv metro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsR38gqKDDg
Confidential NSW government report reveals plan to introduce distance-based tolls
https://www.9news.com.au/national/confidential-nsw-government-document-plan-to-charge-drivers-per-kilometre/93af32cf-d451-4b84-9644-946f2d731046
Sudden Death ?? Go on, there is nothing to see here ... Meanwhile, unfortunately, completely normal!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wVvnEMp4iTSR/
Foot-and-mouth disease detected in Indonesia; Australian livestock sector on alert
https://www.abc.net.au/news/rural/2022-05-06/foot-and-mouth-detected-in-indonesia-cattle-council/101045720
41.5K people died within 21 days of Covid-19 Vaccination in England & a further 291K died within 6 months
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/13/41k-dead-21-days-covid-vaccination-england/
Australia’s new surveillance laws can now modify social media posts
https://techwireasia.com/2021/09/australias-new-surveillance-laws-can-now-modify-social-media-posts/
Weatherwar101 Website
https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/
Weatherwar101 YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ktpNzvxJo8PHD0bLl5K-Q
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"History is a pack of lies about events that never happened, told by people that weren't there." - George Santayana.
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
TheCrowhouse - 88717 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JrOyQHlDu5LM/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
https://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1129873
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Discord : https://discord.com/channels/TheCrowhouse#7982
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
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