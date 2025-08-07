Morning Manna – August 7, 2025 – Proverbs 8:22–26 – Wisdom: The Operating System of the Universe

In today’s Morning Manna, we dive deep into Proverbs 8:22–26, uncovering the eternal nature of wisdom. Rick Wiles walks us through the breathtaking truth that wisdom is not a human invention or a fleeting thought—but the very attribute of God Himself, present before time began. Long before mountains rose or oceans surged, wisdom existed with God as the divine operating system behind all creation, order, and boundaries. We’re invited to seek this ancient, divine force—not just to gain insight, but to align our lives with the perfect order of the universe. The teaching emphasizes that disorder in life often results from rejecting wisdom, and that wisdom not only brings harmony—it defines boundaries and keeps chaos at bay. Are you ready to tap into the mind of God? Teacher: Rick Wiles





You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

Sacrificingliberty.com





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

Trunews/faucielf