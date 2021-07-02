COVID-19 INJECTIONS AND LIFESPAN- INTERVIEW WITH DR. VLADIMIR ZELENKO

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In this interview, return guest Dr. Vladimir Zelenko discusses an incredibly serious concern, one shared with at least two other highly credible experts — Michael Yeadon, Ph.D., a life science researcher and former vice-president and chief scientist of allergy and respiratory research at Pfizer, and professor Luc Montagnier, a world-renowned virologist who won the Nobel prize for his discovery of HIV.
Read the full article here: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/07/04/covid-vaccine-risks.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_vladimir-zelenko
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