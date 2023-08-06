A Russian Trophy Now - Mastiff PPV, a British Armored Vehicle, was Transferred to the Rear - by Servicemen of the 37th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade on the Orehkovo front

A trophy Mastiff PPV, a British armored vehicle, was transferred to the rear by the servicemen of the 37th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade on the Orehkovo front.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.