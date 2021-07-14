Who owns Big Pharma + Big Media? You'll never guess Part 1/2 [12.07.2021]

18.06.2021 BlackRock and the Vanguard Group, the two largest asset management firms in the world, combined own The New York Times and other legacy media, along with Big Pharma.Note: The Big 6 in media are National Amusements, Disney, TimeWarner, Comcast, News Corp, and Sony.- Still Looking for Truth 2019 - 2 months ago: 'It's a big club, and you ain't in it'... George CarlinOriginal title: Monopoly - Follow The Money202,448 views Apr 7, 2021Vrouwen Voor Vrijheid8.05K subscribersMonopoly: an overview of the Great Reset.This informative video gives an overview of what is currently happening in the world in just 1 hour.The video shows the modern global systems, and focusses on the situation in the Netherlands.We believe though, that people from all over the world will recognise this situation.In consultation with Tim Gielen, the maker of this video, and in cooperation with others who strive for freedom, we translated it into English.We think it is a very important video to share with the world, so we can change things for the better.The maker sees this video as an open source project.Feel free to use parts of it, add to it or subtitle it into your own language. You can download it here: https://t.me/VvVmonopolyVrouwen voor VrijheidWomen for FreedomThe Netherlands#vrouwenvoorvrijheid #womenforfreedom #followthemoney--BlackRock and the Vanguard Group, the two largest asset management firms in the world, combined own The New York Times and other legacy media, along with Big Pharma.Mon Jun 21, 2021Story at-a-glance:Big Pharma and mainstream media are largely owned by two asset management firms: BlackRock and Vanguard.Drug companies are driving COVID-19 responses — all of which, so far, have endangered rather than optimized public health — and mainstream media have been willing accomplices in spreading their propaganda, a false official narrative that leads the public astray and fosters fear based on lies.Vanguard and BlackRock are the top two owners of Time Warner, Comcast, Disney and News Corp, four of the six media companies that control more than 90% of the U.S. media landscape.BlackRock and Vanguard form a secret monopoly that own just about everything else you can think of too. In all, they have ownership in 1,600 American firms, which in 2015 had combined revenues of $9.1 trillion. When you add in the third-largest global owner, State Street, their combined ownership encompasses nearly 90% of all S&P 500 firms.Vanguard is the largest shareholder of BlackRock. Vanguard itself, on the other hand, has a unique structure that makes its ownership more difficult to discern, but many of the oldest, richest families in the world can be linked to Vanguard funds.”See the rest of the dizzying article: ‘Who owns Big Pharma + Big Media? You’ll never guess ’by Doctor MercolaSource: