Why am I visiting every Hardware Store in El Salvador?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us on an extensive journey across El Salvador as we visit various hardware stores in search of Makita tools and compatible batteries for my husband's equipment. Our quest takes us to prominent retailers like Vidri, Freund, Lemus, Casa de las baterias, and ultimately Viduc. We delve into the availability of Makita products in the country, sharing insights and tips for fellow enthusiasts seeking quality tools. Whether you're a professional tradesperson or a DIY hobbyist, this video offers valuable information on sourcing Makita tools and accessories in El Salvador.