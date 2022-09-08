God's Plandemic: We come from Allah, and to Allah is our return. This video is for those who made false claims about God's plan for humanity. You can no longer use global rulers as an excuse to reject God's signs. You and I both know that Queen Elizabeth II did not plan her own passing, as her final message illustrates. Time for you to rethink who you've really been worshiping since March 2020. Most of you assigned God's power to worldly governments and I am a witness against you. Now you are guilty of idol worship like those who rejected Faith in the time of Moses (as).