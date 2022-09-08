BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Insha Allah: Queen Elizabeth's Final Message - A Tafsir of Quran i.e. Delusional Queen vs. Quran 18:24.
Esoteric Alchemy
Esoteric Alchemy
3 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
278 views • September 08, 2022

COVID-19 was the plan of satan that flopped like FEMA concentration camps after Katrina caught them off-guard.  The bacterial plague that recently removed much of the world's  population was God's plan overtaking Satan's plan as promised in the Quran. 

Only God controls life and death.  Satan needs God's permission to test man.   They are not equal in authority except in the minds of those who commit shirk.

The delusional chick in this video planned to be here when everyone else died off.  But she forgot to say "insha Allah".   So her final message is that a delusional queen can unwillingly become Tafsir of the Quran, as Allah wills:

And never say of anything, "Indeed, I will do that tomorrow," Except that, "If Allah wills."- Quran 18:23-24 vs. inferior racist mentality of British-Edomite Royalty


God's Plandemic: We come from Allah, and to Allah is our return.

This video is for those who made false claims about God's plan for humanity. You can no longer use global rulers as an excuse to reject God's signs. You and I both know that Queen Elizabeth II did not plan her own passing, as her final message illustrates. Time for you to rethink who you've really been worshiping since March 2020. Most of you assigned God's power to worldly governments and I am a witness against you. Now you are guilty of idol worship like those who rejected Faith in the time of Moses (as).

Keywords
queen elizabethplandemicdead queen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy