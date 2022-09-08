COVID-19 was the plan of satan that flopped like FEMA concentration camps after Katrina caught them off-guard. The bacterial plague that recently removed much of the world's population was God's plan overtaking Satan's plan as promised in the Quran.



Only God controls life and death. Satan needs God's permission to test man. They are not equal in authority except in the minds of those who commit shirk.

The delusional chick in this video planned to be here when everyone else died off. But she forgot to say "insha Allah". So her final message is that a delusional queen can unwillingly become Tafsir of the Quran, as Allah wills:



And never say of anything, "Indeed, I will do that tomorrow," Except that, "If Allah wills."- Quran 18:23-24 vs. inferior racist mentality of British-Edomite Royalty



God's Plandemic: We come from Allah, and to Allah is our return.

This video is for those who made false claims about God's plan for humanity. You can no longer use global rulers as an excuse to reject God's signs. You and I both know that Queen Elizabeth II did not plan her own passing, as her final message illustrates. Time for you to rethink who you've really been worshiping since March 2020. Most of you assigned God's power to worldly governments and I am a witness against you. Now you are guilty of idol worship like those who rejected Faith in the time of Moses (as).