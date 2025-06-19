BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Morning Manna - June 19, 2025 - Proverbs 4:7-13 - Wisdom is the Principal Thing
morningmanna
morningmanna
3 views • 18 hours ago

In today’s Morning Manna, Rick and Doc explore one of the most foundational passages in Proverbs—an unbroken set of verses emphasizing the matchless value of wisdom. “Wisdom is the principal thing,” declares verse 7, and the hosts passionately unpack what it means to get wisdom, not just pursue it. Through vivid analogies and heartfelt testimonies, they highlight the tangible blessings of wisdom: promotion, honor, grace, and even long life. The teaching reveals how wisdom isn’t passive or optional—it is essential, supreme, and worth every sacrifice. They contrast earthly values like wealth and power with the eternal value of wisdom and understanding. This episode will challenge and inspire you to prioritize God’s truth above all else, cling to instruction, and walk securely in the paths of righteousness.

Keywords
gracewisdomlifecrownunderstandinghonordiscernmentinstructionrickwilesmorningmanna
