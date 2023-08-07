Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The CCP definitely can manipulate the data and algorithms, even the Software Architecture of ChatGPT
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
917 Subscribers
Shop now
25 views
Published 21 hours ago

08/03/2023 Roy on Wayne Dupree Podcast: The algorithm definitely can be changed targeting different groups of people on TikTok. There are 2 versions of TikTok, an International version and a Chinese version. The Chinese TikTok is used for brainwashing the Chinese people. Miles Guo has tested the ChatGPT, and found it tries to avoid the sensitive information. The CCP definitely can manipulate the data and algorithms, even the Software Architecture of ChatGPT.


08/03/2023 罗伊做客Wayne Dupree Podcast节目：抖音绝对可以针对不同人群改变算法。 抖音有2个版本，一个国际版，一个中国版。 中国版的抖音对中国人民进行洗脑。郭文贵先生测试过ChatGPT，发现其回避敏感信息。中共完全可以操纵ChatGPT的数据、算法，甚至软件架构。

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket