08/03/2023 Roy on Wayne Dupree Podcast: The algorithm definitely can be changed targeting different groups of people on TikTok. There are 2 versions of TikTok, an International version and a Chinese version. The Chinese TikTok is used for brainwashing the Chinese people. Miles Guo has tested the ChatGPT, and found it tries to avoid the sensitive information. The CCP definitely can manipulate the data and algorithms, even the Software Architecture of ChatGPT.





08/03/2023 罗伊做客Wayne Dupree Podcast节目：抖音绝对可以针对不同人群改变算法。 抖音有2个版本，一个国际版，一个中国版。 中国版的抖音对中国人民进行洗脑。郭文贵先生测试过ChatGPT，发现其回避敏感信息。中共完全可以操纵ChatGPT的数据、算法，甚至软件架构。