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DATA CENTERES, TOKENIZATION, DNA DATA MARKETPLACE, UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME IN THE EMERGING BIO-ECONEMY!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
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If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I've dedicated to researching & breaking the information down to create this content with all the source links to the information presented in each video in the description of every one of the over 4000+ video's I've uploaded to this channel in the last 5 years to help better Inform & WARN the general public about "Biodigital Convergence Global Revolution" Industry Standardization Led By Israel Inovation Authority In Close Collaboration With EU-CANADA-US-UK-CHINA-RUSSIA For The UN-ITU IMT-2030 6G (IoBnT) (IOE) Agenda, feel free to support my efforts here with a donation:

Thank You In Advance it really does help alot. 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

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biodigital today and tomorrow

https://search.brave.com/search?q=biodigital+today+and+tomorrow&source=android

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Tokenization has officially reached Wall Street, with major financial institutions and exchanges launching infrastructure to digitize securities on blockchain rails. The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) is set to begin testing tokenized securities trading in July 2026 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Tokenization+is+officially+hitting+Wall+Street&source=android&summary=1&conversation=091ced2b184c6ce0ffa50c296f626df58f4a


"Blockchain-based DNA marketplaces are decentralized platforms designed to give individuals direct control and ownership over their genomic data, allowing them to monetize their genetic information by selling access to researchers and pharmaceutical companies"

"These platforms usecryptocurrency tokens" https://search.brave.com/search?q=blockchain+dna+data+marketplace&source=android&summary=1&conversation=091cb8a676f134b166815888c41a3fe7f7a2

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DNA tokens https://search.brave.com/search?q=DNA+tokens&source=android

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https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2058200236938391926?s=20


"Staking Your Body" https://search.brave.com/search?q=Staking+Your+Body&source=android&summary=1&conversation=091e5d61950188884fc0e267ff0fbac8070a


This is where our body becomes a token within the banking & Government/healthcare systems!

Keywords
trump20242030covid
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