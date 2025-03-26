BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Yemen shopkeeper’s reaction as US hard air strikes hit Yemen’s Saada city - not afraid
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
189 views • 1 month ago

 Watch this shopkeeper’s reaction as US air strikes hit Yemen’s Saada city.

Video from social media.

More about:

The Atlantic reveals MORE SCREENSHOTS to prove Trump's team DID SHARE war plans ONLINE

The screenshots show that detailed information about which aircraft would launch missiles and when was posted on Signal two hours before the attack, despite the White House trying to downplay it, the Atlantic stressed.

Then:

Pentagon spokesman hits back at ‘hoax-peddlers at the Atlantic’

Sean Parnell has doubled down on the Pentagon’s position that leaked Signal chat messages contained no classified materials or war plans.

Then New damning photo evidence emerges in ‘Signalgate’

While Mike Waltz alleges that he never met with reporter Jeffrey Goldberg, a photo featuring both of them standing next to one another at a 2021 event surfaced on social media.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy