© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Positive Nationalism
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • October 21, 2021
Don't let anyone tell you that there's nothing to you. The end result is not a post-national state, but the nation's subfactions tearing itself apart into balkanized states. Quebec seperatism is on the rise in a way we haven't seen in thirty years. Newfoundland has oil and hydroelectric power and the largest fishery in the world. Alberta has the second largest oil reserve in the world. The north has diamonds, uranium, oil and gas. BC has become an asian-conservative stronghold, where foreign immigration from cultures valuing hard work turned the local politics more libertarian rather than leftist. But Trudeau still governs from Ontario, cares nothing about local perspectives, and is perplexed as to why there's sovereignty movements everywhere now. He basically treats most of Canada as colonies of Ottawa, where we can get resources from but ignore politically, and Canada's on fire right now because of it. You can't unite a nation under a policy of erasure.
Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Subscribestar ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
Humble Bundle Affiliate Link ► https://www.humblebundle.com/monthly?partner=shortfatotaku
Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2NR9trt
Patreon ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
-----
Gab at me: https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Channel Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/gameboomershow
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
My Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
-----
Positive Nationalism
#HorribleHistories #ScandinavianAirlines #Laurentian #BBC #Canada #Nationalism #SAS
Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Subscribestar ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
Humble Bundle Affiliate Link ► https://www.humblebundle.com/monthly?partner=shortfatotaku
Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2NR9trt
Patreon ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
-----
Gab at me: https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Channel Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/gameboomershow
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
My Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
-----
Positive Nationalism
#HorribleHistories #ScandinavianAirlines #Laurentian #BBC #Canada #Nationalism #SAS
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.