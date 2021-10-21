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Positive Nationalism
short fat otaku
short fat otaku
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70 views • October 21, 2021
Don't let anyone tell you that there's nothing to you. The end result is not a post-national state, but the nation's subfactions tearing itself apart into balkanized states. Quebec seperatism is on the rise in a way we haven't seen in thirty years. Newfoundland has oil and hydroelectric power and the largest fishery in the world. Alberta has the second largest oil reserve in the world. The north has diamonds, uranium, oil and gas. BC has become an asian-conservative stronghold, where foreign immigration from cultures valuing hard work turned the local politics more libertarian rather than leftist. But Trudeau still governs from Ontario, cares nothing about local perspectives, and is perplexed as to why there's sovereignty movements everywhere now. He basically treats most of Canada as colonies of Ottawa, where we can get resources from but ignore politically, and Canada's on fire right now because of it. You can't unite a nation under a policy of erasure.

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Positive Nationalism

#HorribleHistories #ScandinavianAirlines #Laurentian #BBC #Canada #Nationalism #SAS
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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