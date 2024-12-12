© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lee Merritt MD Shares Thoughts On Health
415 views • 5 months ago
Leading nutritionist & radio show host, Nancy Addison talks with Dr. Lee Merritt, a graduate of University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, an Orthopedic Surgeon for 9 years in the US Navy, as well as the only woman appointed as the Louis A. Goldstein Fellow of Spinal Surgery. She was the past President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. They discuss the world, vaccines, viruses, cancer, parasites, cholesterol... Dr. Merritt's website: dr lee merritt .com
