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The Patriot Party Podcast: Episode 40: Just Delete My Junkmail!
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10 views • July 26, 2021
Welcome back to the Patriot Party Podcast! We are joined by Casey Jones of the Peelback Report to discuss Co-vax news, election fraud and Pegasus. Mic and Casey verify some new info from their respective sources. Be prepared: the shit is about to hit the fan!
Like what you hear? Like, share and subscribe, and rate us! Don't appreciate us? Keep listening, we may grow on you.
Fair warning: we are labeled explicit for good reason. We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.
All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.
You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan
Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat
Subscribe to our new Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185
We are now on Alt Media United! Check us out there at https://altmediaunited.com/patriot-party/
Follow us on Twitter @vlynnQ
Follow Casey Jones:
https://odysee.com/@PeelBackReport:c
Twitter - @peelbackreport
Rumble - RealNewsLive
Like what you hear? Like, share and subscribe, and rate us! Don't appreciate us? Keep listening, we may grow on you.
Fair warning: we are labeled explicit for good reason. We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.
All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.
You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan
Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat
Subscribe to our new Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185
We are now on Alt Media United! Check us out there at https://altmediaunited.com/patriot-party/
Follow us on Twitter @vlynnQ
Follow Casey Jones:
https://odysee.com/@PeelBackReport:c
Twitter - @peelbackreport
Rumble - RealNewsLive
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