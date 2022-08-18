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The Agenda Behind Teacher Shortages
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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35 views • August 18, 2022

The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me for this episode of Rotten to the Core to address the alleged teacher shortage. We'll show you what the agenda is and you may be surprised to learn that some of these people behind it actually promote open Marxism by name as a requirement to be a teacher of small children. And for good measure, I bring a blast from the past, namely my childhood, that I've mentioned many times on the show, Dr. Seuss' The Sneetches. If you watch it, you'll instantly get the divide and conquer strategy in order to fleece the sheep, or in this case, the sneetches.

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educationcommon corelynne taylordr seusssneetches
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