BOB CHIARADIO REVEALS PORNOGRAPHIC BOOK IN WESTERLY, RI HIGH SCHOOL LIBRARY 🏫🤬 SCHOOL COMM MEETING

WESTERLY — The number of times "Gender Queer," a memoir by author Maia Kobabe, has been checked out of the Westerly High School library belies the amount of attention it received during and following a recent meeting of the School Committee.

The book, which describes Kobabe's experience in adolescence coming to terms with being a non-binary person, was called "pornography" and "trash" by Robert Chiaradio during the committee's Dec. 8 meeting.

Chiaradio, who has mounted a monthslong attack on the school district for alleging teaching concepts he says are inherent in critical race theory, read from the book during the meeting while some of his supporters held reproductions of images from the book, which uses a graphic novel style with illustrations that are similar to those found in comic books.

"It definitely isn't for young children. It's geared toward young adults — that's why it's in the high school library," Garceau said during a recent interview.

Chiaradio's supporters held up poster-sized reproductions of images, including one that depicted oral sex being performed on a young male. While some of the images in the book would likely be "jarring" to some, Garceau encouraged consideration of the complete book as a way to provide context. Generally, Garceau said, individuals start to understand their sexual identities between the ages of 12 and 20.

"I don't think anyone would seek to access this book unless they were part of the LBQT community or were interested in learning more about it. I think to people who fall into either of those two groups it could prove to be a very valuable resource," Garceau said.

No parents have asked that their children not be allowed to borrow or look at the book and no one has made a formal request to have the book reconsidered, Garceau said.

Sexual identity and the spectrum of labels and pronouns that individuals use to describe themselves seem to have entered the public dialogue during the past two decades, Garceau said.





"Gender fluid and asexual — 15 years ago we never would have heard those words. If I had a son or daughter or a student who were working through these issues of gender identity I wouldn't want someone saying to them that, 'This book is a resource you can't access,'" Garceau said.

If parents do not want their children to have access to specific books in the high school's library, they can contact Principal Michael Hobin and inform him, Garceau said. "We will do everything we can to accommodate those requests," Garceau said.

Chiaradio said "Gender Queer" is one of several books in both the Westerly High School and Westerly Middle School libraries that he and his supporters find "troubling."

"What possible educational value can be derived by a young person reading a book like this? It's pornography, it's trash and it's child abuse. It does not belong in a school library," Chiaradio said.

Christine Cooke, a member of the School Committee, called "Gender Queer" "a bridge too far."

"No wonder people are pulling their kids. I don't think it's the job of public education to make that book accessible," Cooke said.

School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, who is Robert Chiaradio's sister, told her brother that he had "sunk to a new low" as he read passages from the book.

