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WXYZ-TV in Detroit Asked Their Facebook Users to Post if Anyone in Their Family Died After Being Vaccinated
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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190 views • September 17, 2021
From Jim Stone Investigates
http://82.221.129.208/1/.uc7.html

"A local ABC news affiliate (channel 7) in Detroit, Michigan posted to Facebook, asking people to tell about Covid deaths.
Facebook allowed it to backfire and did not shut it down for some reason, and over 40,000 people posted about the vax maiming people and killing their families. Over 40,000 comments on ONE LOCAL ABC CHANNEL'S FACEBOOK in less then two days.

This proves Facebook has censored millions of comments, and millions are dead as I have stated. You can't have this many posts about deaths to one local channel and have a different reality, Facebook and the MSM are mass murdering genocidal freaks - a war apparatus, and THIS PROVES IT:

This video shows it, all it is is some guy on the Facebook post scrolling it for a half hour. It is pure doom from start to finish."

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