International Israeli Sales Event Of Palestinian Land

Israeli war crimes, funded and supported by the U.S., are being witnessed all over the world.

Several nations are demanding a cease fire.

Benjamin Netanyahu rejects all of it.

The state of Israel unabashedly believes they are the superior race of God’s chosen people — and that genocide is their birth right.

Israeli soldiers are boasting about the women they’ve murdered and pillaged.

They are posing in the beds of dead Palestinian children and babies they’ve slaughtered.

Now Jews in Canada & America are saying that, in synagogues across the world, Israel is selling real estate they’ve stolen from Palestinians.





Reese Reports | 5 March 2024

