Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: This is HOW the SWARM Oppresses You. What WE Must Do, To Win. TruthFreedomHealth.com
Published a day ago
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Jul 6, 2023
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: This is HOW the SWARM Oppresses You. What WE Must Do, To Win. TruthFreedomHealth.com In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President, shares the ultimate weapon of the SWARM to oppress you and what we must do to win. Full post with video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-thi... You are invited to attend an OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. https://RSVP at: https://VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION. Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: https://vashiva.com/join or https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. Volunteer & Donate: https://Shiva4President.com Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e: [email protected] w: https://vashiva.com w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com w: https://Shiva4President.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: / @drvashiva Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva
